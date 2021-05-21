Biden to receive S.Korean Prez at WH

It is only the second visit by a foreign leader since Biden took office in January, reports dpa news agency.

Washington, May 21 (IANS) S President Joe Biden will receive his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in at the White House on Friday for talks dominated by the North Korean nuclear threat.

In April, Biden hosted Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

Moon is in his final year in office, and his opportunity to advance peace with the North running short.

North Korea's rogue regime test-fired short-range missiles in March. It was seen as a challenge to the new Biden administration and propelled Pyongyang to one of the President's most pressing foreign policy issues.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin travelled to Seoul in recent months as part of Washington's efforts to coordinate strategy with the South.

Biden has promised "responses" if North Korea escalates, but has not offered a detailed outline of his approach beyond efforts to pursue talks with North Korea.

Former US president Donald Trump engaged in face-to-face diplomacy with North Korean ruler Kim Jong-un, with whom he had two face-to-face meetings.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked by a reporter on Thursday if a Biden-Kim encounter was possible.

"I don't expect that to be top on his agenda," she said.

Moon and Biden, who will hold a joint press conference after their talks, are also expected to discuss climate change and vaccine supply issues.

