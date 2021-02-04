Biden to sign memo on protecting LGBTQ rights globally

Washington [US], February 5 (ANI): US President Joe Biden plans to sign a presidential memorandum on protecting the rights of LGBTQ individuals across the globe, said National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on Thursday local time.



Sullivan, while speaking to reporters said that Biden would announce the memo during the briefing at the State Department on Thursday.

"It reflects his deep commitment to these issues both here in the United States and everywhere around the world. The United States will speak out and act on behalf of these rights as we go," Sullivan said, as quoted by The Hill.

The Hill further reported that the President campaigned on a pledge to pass LGBTQ rights legislation known as the Equality Act within his first 100 days as president and to make LGBTQ rights a top priority of his administration.

His plan included protecting LGBTQ people from discrimination, ensuring fair treatment in the justice system and advancing LGBTQ rights globally.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Thursday that Biden "stands by" his pledge to sign the Equality Act in his first 100 days but noted that Congress would need to take action to pass a bill first. (ANI)