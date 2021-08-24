Biden to stick with August 31 deadline for troops withdrawl from Afghanistan: Report

Washington [US], August 24 (ANI): US President Joe Biden has decided to stick with the August 31 deadline for withdrawing troops from Afghanistan, according to a senior White House official.



Biden made the decision mindful of the security risks in remaining the country longer, CNN reported citing the official.

Biden has asked for contingency plans in case he determines at a later date the US needs to remain in the country for longer.

Meanwhile, Taliban gave an ultimatum stating that American forces should exit the country by August 31, local media reported.

"The US should leave the country by August 31st," Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said during a press conference in Kabul today as cited by Tolo News.

Earlier on Tuesday, Biden tweeted that he stands by the commitment to evacuate people and this includes vulnerable Afghans, such as women leaders and journalists after the Taliban's hostile takeover of Afghanistan.

Two days ago, Biden had informed that he is in discussions with his military officials regarding the extension of the evacuation mission in Afghanistan, beyond the August 31 deadline.

The US is flying thousands of people out of Afghanistan every day from Kabul airport. The US forces took control of the airport last week to evacuate its citizens after the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan.

In total, the White House says US efforts have facilitated the evacuation of approximately 58,700 people since August 14, and 63,900 since the end of July.

Approximately 1,000 Afghans have arrived at Dulles International Airport outside Washington, DC, in the last 24 hours, according to the Pentagon. (ANI)