Biennial polls for 3 Kerala seats on April 12: EC

The Election Commission said that the biennial elections are being held as the term of three members of the Rajya Sabha elected from Kerala is due to end in April because of their retirement.

New Delhi, March 17 (IANS) Biennial elections for three seats in the Kerala legislative council will be held on April 12.

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader Abdul Wahab, Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader K.K. Ragesh and Congress's Vayalar Ravi are due to retire on April 21.

The Commission has decided to hold the biennial election to the council of states from Kerala to fill up the seats by completing the election process by April 16.

As per the Commission, notifications regarding the polls will be issued on March 24, the last date of making nominations is March 31, scrutiny of nominations can be done till April 3 and the last date for withdrawal of candidatures is April 5.

Polling on the three seats will be held on April 12 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. The counting will also be held on the same day at 5 p.m.

The election will be conducted under broad guidelines issued for Covid-19. It is mandatory for every person to wear face masks during every election-related activity. There should be scanning facility for all persons at the entry of hall used for election purposes. Sanitisers shall also be made available at all locations and social distancing followed.

The Chief Secretary of Kerala is being directed to depute a senior officer from the state to ensure that instructions regarding Covid-19 containment measures are compiled with while making arrangements for conducting the biennial election.

Further, the Commission has also appointed the Chief Electoral officer, Kerala as the observer for the election.

--IANS

rak/ash