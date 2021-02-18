Biennial polls to 5 seats of Andhra Council on March 15

New Delhi, Feb 19 (IANS) Biennial polls to five seats in the Andhra Pradesh legislative council will be held on March 15.

Bypolls to one seat in the state legislative council, necessitated after the death of sitting MLC Challa Ramakrishna Reddy, will also be held on the same day.

The Election Commission of India said that the biennial elections are being held as four members of the Andhra Pradesh legislative council are retiring on March 29 while one seat is lying vacant following the resignation of a member on July 1 last year.