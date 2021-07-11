Big decision in RSS: Arun Kumar to be pointman for BJP

Another important change has taken place in the RSS as Pradeep Joshi, the regional pracharak of Odisha and Bengal, has been given the responsibility of All India Co-Sampark Pramukh. This decision was taken in the ongoing All India Pracharak meeting of RSS in Chitrakoot. A senior RSS functionary gave information about these appointments in a conversation with IANS.

Actually, there has been a change of leadership in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak last March. In the meeting of All India Pratinidhi Sabha held in March, Dattatreya Hosabale was elected as the new Assistant Secretary General after Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi was relieved. At that time Hosabale also announced his new team. Since then it was believed that the new face might get a chance in place of Sah Sarkaryavah (Joint General Secretary) Krishna Gopal, who is looking after the responsibility of coordination between the Sangh and the BJP.

There was speculation that Hosabale would hand over this responsibility to a co-sarkaryavah in the new team. Meanwhile, in the ongoing Chitrakoot meeting in the presence of Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat, Arun Kumar was elected on Sunday for the responsibility of liaisoning with the BJP from the Sangh. Significantly, Arun Kumar was elected as Sah Sarkaryavah in March itself. Now he will also have the responsibility of coordination between the Sangh and the BJP.

The responsibility of coordination between the BJP and the Sangh is considered very crucial. The opinion of the liaison officer of the Sangh gets a lot of importance on every issue related to the BJP. This was the reason that many decisions of Krishna Gopal were also important in the BJP's politics. Sources say that the Sangh communicates its intention to the BJP leadership only through the liaison officer.

--IANS

nnm/kr