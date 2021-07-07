  1. Sify.com
Big explosion heard at Dubai's Jebel Ali port, cause unknown

Explosion heard at Dubai's Jebel Ali port (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Dubai [UAE], July 8 (ANI): A blast was heard across parts of the UAE's city of Dubai on Wednesday night (local time), with residents hearing a loud explosion, Al Arabiya reported citing the witnesses.

A fire had broken out in a container within a ship anchored in Jebel Ali Port, Dubai Media Office confirmed in a tweet following the explosion.
"A fire has been reported to have broken out in a container within a ship anchored in Jebel Ali Port. A Dubai Civil Defense team is working to put out the blaze," Dubai Media Office wrote in a tweet.
At least four residents living in the Dubai Marina area reported hearing the explosion and said their windows and doors at their homes were shaken as a result of the blast, reported Al Arabiya.
The cause of an explosion is yet unknown.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)

