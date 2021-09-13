Big loss for Congress: Tariq Anwar on demise of Oscar Fernandes

New Delhi [India], September 13 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Tariq Anwar on Monday called the demise of veteran leader and Rajya Sabha MP Oscar Fernandes a big loss for the party and said that Fernandes made an immense contribution to strengthening the party.



"He has served Congress for a long time and held several positions. He played a significant role in strengthening the Congress," Anwar said.

"There are very few leaders who are as dedicated for the party as he was. He has always been available for the workers of the party. His contribution can never be forgotten," he added.

Talking about the bond he shared with Fernandes, Anwar said, "He and I shared a close bond; we began our careers together in the '80s and were even neighbours in South Avenue. We would always talk about the strengthening of Congress."

Oscar Fernandes passed away today at the age of 80.

A month ago, he was admitted to a private hospital in Karnataka's Mangaluru for treatment of a head injury incurred after he fell at his residence while practising yoga. Following which Fernandes had surgery to remove a clot from his brain.

Oscar Fernandes has been a Member of Parliament several times and was presently a Rajya Sabha MP.

When asked if the youth of the party will now be handed more responsibility, Anwar said, "It is a process...we too started as members of Youth Congress. It is a law of nature, some people will go and the others would join and take over the responsibility. All the different wings of the party are created with the view of preparing the second line of leaders only." (ANI)

