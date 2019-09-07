Biggest problem in Chhattisgarh is malnutrition, says Baghel

Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Sept 7 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday said that the biggest problem in his state is malnutrition.

In an address made after the foundation stone of as many as 51 projects worth Rs 159.38 crore was laid, the CM said, "People say that biggest problem in the state is Naxalism and unemployment, but I want to tell you that the biggest problem in the state is malnutrition."



"We have started fighting malnutrition which will commence from October 2 on the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. We will ensure that no mother and no child is malnourished in the state," Baghel said.

"Biologically I am the son of Nand Kumar Baghel, intellectually I support Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, but I am the son of 'Chhattisgarh Maa' (mother)," the leader also stated. (ANI)

