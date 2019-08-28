Bihar: 13 people injured in acid attack in Vaishali, 5 arrested

Vaishali (Bihar) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Five people have been arrested following a fight between two families took a shocking turn after the one family threw acid on the members of the other family, injuring around 13 people in Daudnagar of Vaishali district in Bihar on Wednesday.

"Two families clashed in a minor dispute which started with a fight among the children. The dispute escalated to the extent that one family threw acid on other, injuring 13 people in which two women were also injured. The injured are being treated at a local hospital," said Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Raghav Dayal."Around five people including Balinder Sharma, Vinod Singh's son and Heera Saka thrashed my elder brother when he had gone to a tea stall in the area. When we heard the noise, we went there to rescue my brother but the people started beating us too. They used wooden sticks and other objects. When we started running away, they threw acid on us. We all got burnt including three women," said a victim Manoj Bhagat."They attacked us with around 5 to 6 bottles of acid," said another victim Arjun Kumar Bhagat.Further investigation is underway. (ANI)