Patna (Bihar) [India], Dec 2 (ANI): An Army personnel allegedly shot dead his wife and sister-in-law before shooting himself dead in Patna on Sunday, police said.

Their bodies were recovered from a car, said Manoj Pandey, DSP, Paliganj.

"The jawan was posted in Gujarat. We are investigating the matter," Pandey said.

More details are currently awaited. (ANI)