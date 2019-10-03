Bihar: As water recedes, administration initiates fogging in Patna

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): With Patna returning to normalcy, district magistrate on Thursday initiated fogging in different localities of the city to prevent the likelihood of epidemics.

District Magistrate, Kumar Ravi told ANI, "We have started fogging in all the flood-affected areas and are especially in the regions that were waterlogged. Along with the fogging, we are also spraying bleach. We have distributed bleach powder packets to people to use it inside their homes."

The heavy downpour has caused flash flooding in the region and rescue operation is still undergoing.The dirty rainwater has seeped into the houses of people making it difficult for the locals to move out of their houses.Superintendent of Public Health Engineering Department told ANI, "Due to heavy downpour, the electric motor pumps are not working. These motors were being used to reduce the water level in the city. We have been carrying out the process of de-watering and will soon repair the machines too."Locals were seen wading through knee-deep water clutching their belongings.Speaking to ANI, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Commandant, Vijay Sinha said, "We have rescued more than 10,000 people from their homes till now. The level of water in the city has come down comparatively. But still, the situation is not normal."Whereas, the locals have different things to say about the relief measures taken by the government."Rainwater has entered our homes. We don't have access to clean drinking water and we are facing problems," a local resident of Patna, Pallavi Devi said."The way the roads are constructed here are adding to our problems. We need a permanent solution for this. We will face the same issues every year if these are not addressed. The dirty rainwater has entered our homes and I have even seen snakes in the water. So the environment for us here is getting dangerous," another local said. (ANI)