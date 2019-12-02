Bihar: Businessman shot at by miscreants in Patna

Patna (Bihar) [India], Dec 2 (ANI): A Purandarpur based businessman was shot at by unidentified miscreants on Monday within Jakkanpur police limits here.





The deceased, identified as Harihar Prasad who owned a mosquito net business, was shot at around 11:30 in the morning after some miscreants entered into his shop.



"The incident took place around 11:30 am. We are doing a primary investigation and looking at the CCTV footage. We are investigating how many people came and how many rounds were fired. The reason behind it is yet to be found," said Kiran Gorakh Jadav, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Patna Sadar.

Police are currently investigating the matter. (ANI)

