Bihar: Former ward councillor shot dead outside his house in Patna

Patna (Bihar) [India], Sept 1 (ANI): Former Patna Municipal Corporation (PMC) ward councillor Nageshwar Rai was shot dead in broad daylight by unknown assailants near his house in Chitragupta Nagar here on Sunday.

"Two bike-borne assailants came and shot him outside his house. The reason behind the murder has not been established. Further investigation is on," said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Manoj Kumar.



Police have reached the spot and are talking to the family of the councillor.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

