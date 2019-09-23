Bihar: Ganga flowing above danger mark, district admin issues alert for low-lying areas

Patna (Bihar) [India], Sept 23 (ANI): District administration on Monday issued an alert for the low lying areas in Patna as River Ganga is flowing above danger mark here.

The low-lying areas along the river have submerged in water as Ganga River water level has risen here."Considering the safety and security of the residents, the administration has issued an alert and people are not allowed to go in the low-lying areas here. This area is on alert since September 21," said Saroj Kumar Tiwari, a resident."I have been deployed as a guard at Gandhi Ghat here. The river water level is fluctuating for a week and people are not allowed to visit the Ghats here, as directed by the District Magistrate. Ganga is flowing above danger mark here," said Sujit Kumar, a local.According to the district authority people, the water level rose by 1.5 inches today. Civil Defence professionals have been deployed in the area in order to control the public movement here."It's an open area and many people including senior citizens and children visit here so it's extremely risky for them to come here in such a situation. We have been deployed here to stop the public from entering into the low-lying areas. Narmada Ghat to Krishna Ghat region has been seized," said a Civil Defence professional from the district authority. (ANI)