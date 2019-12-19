  1. Sify.com
  Bihar: Giriraj Singh's phone stolen from his Lok Sabha constituency Begusarai

Bihar: Giriraj Singh's phone stolen from his Lok Sabha constituency Begusarai

Last Updated: Thu, Dec 19, 2019 01:35 hrs

Giriraj Singh (File Photo)

Begusarai (Bihar) [India], Dec 19 (ANI): Union Minister Giriraj Singh's phone was allegedly stolen from his own parliamentary constituency Begusarai in Bihar on Wednesday.
The mobile phone was stolen from a guest house in Refinery Township area yesterday morning, according to a complaint filed by Singh's advisor Awanish at a police station in Begusarai district.


The complainant has expressed concern over the theft as Singh's phone is connected with his personal accounts on Namo app and social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter.
Singh is Minister of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries in the Union Cabinet. (ANI)

