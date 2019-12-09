Bihar: Girl sustains burns, admitted to Muzaffarpur's SMCH

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], Dec 9 (ANI): A girl was rushed to Shrikrishna Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district with severe burns after she was allegedly set on fire by a man at her house in Nazirpur village here on Sunday.



"A girl named Khushboo Kumari has suffered burns and is currently admitted in the emergency ward of SMCH," Assistant Sub Inspector Suman Jha told media persons.

One man has been arrested, based on the mother of the girl who was set on fire.

The police said that the victim's statement is yet to be recorded and an investigation is on. (ANI)

