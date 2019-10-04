Bihar: Heavy rainfall, waterlogged roads continue to create havoc in Patna

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Heavy rainfall and waterlogged roads in Patna and its nearby regions have continued to halt the normal day-to-day life.

Many of them were wading through chest-deep waters to reach their respective places.

A child was also seen rowing the boat made of PVC pipe in Patliputra Colony. He told ANI that there is a marginal improvement in the condition as the rescue officials are making efforts to pump out water from their homes.

"I am rowing this boat to move out of my house. The government is providing us food and the security personnel are pumping out water from our houses," the child named Sunny Kumar said.Narrating his ordeal, Rakesh Kumar, a local resident said that his family is moving out of Patna as there is no electricity and water supply from the past several days."No help was provided by the government. There is so much of water everywhere. From the past seven days, there no facility of water and electricity in our houses. I am going out of Patna today," he said.Apart from Patna, low-lying areas like Kankarbagh, Rajendra Nagar, Gardani Bagh, Dak Bunglow and SK Puri have also0 submerged in water due to heavy rainfall.According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Patna and its nearby regions are likley to receive more rainfall in the next two days.The maximum and minimum temperature would be hovering around 24 degrees Celsius and 32 degrees Celsius. (ANI)