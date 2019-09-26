Bihar, HP likely to receive heavy rainfall today: IMD

New Delhi [India], Sept 26 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said that isolated places over Bihar, Himachal Pradesh and Uttrakhand are likely to receive heavy rainfall today.

The weather forecasting further predicted that few pockets of East Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand are likely to witness heavy downpour throughout the day.



"Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Gujarat region, Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan, Goa, north Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Mahe and Lakshadweep," the IMD stated in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin.

Squally weather is likely to prevail over south Gujarat coast. The fishermen have been advised not to venture into these areas for the next couple of days. (ANI)

