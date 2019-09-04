Bihar: ICICI Bank donates Rs 5 crore to CM relief fund

Patna (Bihar) [India], Sept 4 (ANI): ICICI bank's Government Banking Business Country Head Saurabh Kumar Singh presented a cheque of Rs 5 crore towards the Chief Minister Relief Fund on Wednesday.

Kumar thanked ICICI bank for their contribution to the relief fund and lauded the bank's social initiative and commitment.



On this occasion, ICICI bank's Government Banking Business Zonal Head (East) Ashok Sharma, Zonal Head (North) Abhishek Parashar and Bihar-Jharkhand Area Chief Shweta Anindya were also present.

Chief Minister's Principal Secretary Chanchal Kumar and Secretary Manish Kumar Verma were also present on the occasion besides the Chief Minister. (ANI)

