Bihar: IPS Officer, his son thrashed by bike-borne miscreant, his companions

Patna (Bihar) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): A retired IPS officer Ajay Verma and his son were allegedly beaten up by a bike-borne miscreant along with his 50 companions here.

According to Ajay's wife, the incident occurred near Patna Central School, in front of Shivam Convent, on Tuesday. The police are currently trying to identify the suspect."A bike-borne miscreant rammed into our car which was parked by the roadside and we were sitting inside. When my son and husband got down of the car to talk to the boy, he started creating a ruckus," Ajay's wife told ANI."Later he called at least 40 to 50 boys who were aggressively challenging us that they are not afraid of the police and police would not be able to do anything even if we call them. Later, an altercation ensued between the boys and my husband and son following which the accused thrashed both of them. They even vandalized our car and later they tried to flip it," she added.The victims contacted the police by dialling 100 and many police officers including senior officers were informed regarding the incident but nobody turned up at the spot, she said.However, an FIR has been registered in this case."When we approached the police, they said the incident spot doesn't come under their jurisdiction. So the person in trouble should first Google and hunt for the particular police station in order to seek help. If we follow this time-consuming procedure, the person in trouble might fall into bigger trouble or might even die," Ajay's wife said.She further told that she has a video clip of the incident and pictures of the accused persons and the number of the bike. Still, she sternly believes that police won't do anything in this matter. (ANI)