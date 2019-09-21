Bihar: Jailed legislator Anant Singh's wife meets Governor

Patna (Bihar) [India], Sept 21 (ANI): Jailed legislator Anant Singh's wife Neelam Devi met Governor Phagu Chauhan here on Saturday seeking justice for her husband.

She said that the Nitish Kumar government is acting in a one-sided manner as it has given Singh's opponent Viveka Pahalwan a free run.



Singh's wife alleged that Pahalwan was seen flashing an AK 47 in a viral video, yet he had not been arrested for the offence.

Singh is currently lodged in Beur jail in Patna.

The Mokama MLA had surrendered before Saket Court in New Delhi on August 23. He was on the run since an AK-47 rifle with 26 rounds of live ammunition and grenade was recovered from his residence on August 16.

An FIR was lodged against him under the newly amended Unlawful Activities (Prevention) (UAPA) Act. (ANI)

