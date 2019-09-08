Bihar: JDU-RJD poster war continues

Patna (Bihar) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): The RJD-JD(U) poster war which broke out last week turned murkier, as the two parties put out new posters ahead of assembly elections slated to be held next year.

The JD(U) recently changed the poster outside their party office in Patna, it read, "kyun karein vichar jab hai hi Nitish Kumar" (Why should we think of an alternative, when Nitish Kumar is here), RJD responded by putting up a poster with a long poem slamming the ruling party.



In the poem, RJD criticised Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for the "increasing crime, corruption, AES deaths and stealing the mandate".

Earlier, the JD-U had put up a poster outside its office in Patna which read 'Kyun karein vichar, thike toh hai Nitish Kumar' (why think of an alternative, Nitish Kumar is fine).

Following that, RJD hit back with a poster - 'Kyun na karein vichar, Bihar jo hai bimar' (Why should we not think, Bihar is not well). (ANI)

