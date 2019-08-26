Bihar: Locals clash with police in Saharsa after killing of young man

Saharsa (Bihar) [India], Aug 26 (ANI): A group of locals clashed with police in Azad Chowk here on Monday after a young man was shot dead by unidentified assailants on Saharsa-Supaul road.

The family of the victim -- identified as Narsingh Jha -- alleged that the police were in league with criminals and gathered locals to protest against the killing.



"A police officer reeked of alcohol when he came to the scene of the crime. The police did not even take the body for postmortem. They are in league with criminals. That is why murders are taking place in the district," alleged Parmanand, a relative of the victim.

The protest later turned into a clash with the locals chasing police officers and surrounding them.

"A young man was murdered on the road here. We are investigating the matter and trying to establish the identity of the accused. They will be nabbed soon," the police said. (ANI)

