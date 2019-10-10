Bihar: Married woman gang-raped in Gaya, two arrested

Gaya (Bihar) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): A married woman was allegedly gang-raped by three men at her own house in Gaya here.

Police have arrested two persons of the three accused.

"Two of the three accused have been arrested, efforts are on to nab the third one. We have registered a case. Further investigation is underway," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rajiv Mishra told ANI on Wednesday.



According to the locals, the accused allegedly forcefully entered the house and gang-raped the woman on October 7. She is currently admitted to a local hospital, where she is receiving treatment. (ANI)

