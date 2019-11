Bihar: Muzaffarpur CJM court accepts local's plea against Sadhvi Pragya Thakur

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], Nov 29 (ANI): The court of Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), Muzaffarpur will hear on December 12, a petition filed by a local pertaining to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Sadhvi Pragya Thakur's remark in Parliament.

Thakur had on November 27 praised Godse during a discussion in Parliament on Special Protection Group (SPG) Bill on Wednesday, triggering a protest by Opposition.



Moreover, as many as 50 MPs including Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Dayanidhi Maran, Manicka Tagore, and NK Premachandran gave a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla yesterday to censure Thakur for "insulting Mahatma Gandhi."

In Indore, the Youth Congress President also filed a police complaint against Thakur for allegedly praising Mahatma Gandhi's assassin in a remark.

Pragya Thakur on November 27 made a controversial remark in reference to Godse while interjecting DMK member A Raja's submissions over the Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, 2019. (ANI)