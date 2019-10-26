Bihar: Nitish Kumar extends wishes on the eve of Diwali

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 26 : Chief Minister Nitish Kumar extended wishes to the people of Bihar and citizens of India on the eve of Diwali.

"Celebrate the festival of lights with love and harmony. May the festival bring love, peace and happiness in everyone's life," read an official statement by the Chief Minister.



"I request everyone to celebrate this festival peacefully and with enthusiasm. Diwali is a symbol of victory of good over evil and light over darkness," he added.

Diwali, also known as Deepawali, is one of the most widely celebrated festivals in India.

