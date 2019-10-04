Bihar: Nitish Kumar should take responsibility for flood in Patna, says Giriraj Singh

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Friday said that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar should take responsibility for the floods that occurred in Patna and other parts of the state.

"If the praise is for the leader then he should take the criticism too. The state administration is responsible for the mismanagement of the flood situation in the capital city and the state," the Union Minister told ANI.



"I did the survey of the floods in Begusarai last month and raised my voice against the officials. I do not know why JD-U leaders are offended with me. They are showering curses on me for saying the truth," he added.

Heavy rainfall and waterlogged roads in Patna and its nearby regions have continued to halt the normal day-to-day life.

Low-lying areas like Kankarbagh, Rajendra Nagar, Gardani Bagh, Dak Bungalow and SK Puri have submerged in water due to heavy rainfall.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Patna and its nearby regions are likely to receive more rainfall in the next two days.

The death toll due to incessant rainfall and floods in different parts of Bihar has risen to 42. (ANI)

