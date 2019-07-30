Bihar: Notice pasted outside residence of Mukamam MLA Anant Singh

Patna (Bihar) [India], July 30 (ANI): Bihar state police on Monday pasted a summons outside the government residence of Mokamam legislator Anant Singh in connection with his alleged involvement in a murder conspiracy.



The notice, which was pasted beneath his nameplate outside the main gate, directed him to appear before the District Magistrate on August 1 at 11 am to undertake a forensic test of his voice.

"Mokama MLA Anant Singh is being informed that under the Section 341, 323, 504, 506 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 25 (1B), 26 and 35 of the Arms Act, he is required to appear before the District Magistrate on August 1 on 11 am," stated the notice. (ANI)

