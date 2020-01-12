Bihar: Oppn alliance fights for seats ahead of polls

Patna, Jan 12 (IANS) Though Bihar assembly elections are still far away, the swords have been drawn in grand alliance of the opposition parties on who will fight on how many seats in the state.

Similar is the case in the ruling alliance where Lok Janshakti Party is eyeing more seats for the party in the assembly elections. The LJP has said that it will fight at least on 43 seats given the fact that it won 100 per cent seats in the general elections in 2019.

In the opposition alliance, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has said the party will contest on 150 seats out of a total of 243 in state assembly.

Vijay Prakash, RJD legislator said, "Though our party is planning to contest all seats in the state, but if like minded parties come together, we will not compromise on anything below 150 seats." Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) chief and former Chief Minister Jeetan Ram Manjhi, an ally of the opposition, has upped the ante by demanding 85 seats for his party. "We cannot win elections on all 243 seats alone, but with an alliance can certainly win 85 seats," Manjhi said. In 2015, the Congress, which was a part of the grand alliance with the RJD and the JDU then, had fielded 40 candidates and won 27 seats. Now it is putting pressure on the alliance partners to shell out more in the next assembly elections. "Our vote share in Bihar has increased and people are more inclined to the ideology of the party," claimed a senior Congress leader Ravindranath Mishra. "We want to fight on at least 100 seats in the state this time, and the way the party has progressed in the state, it will not be very difficult for other alliance partners to allocate that many seats to us," Mishra added. The opposition grand alliance in Bihar includes RJD, Congress, HAM, Rashtriya Lok Samata Party and others. On the other hand, the ruling JD(U) on the question of allocation of seats said that when the time will come the party will make its stand clear on how many seats it is going to contest. hindi-skp/