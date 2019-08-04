Bihar: People carry mud on boats to build huts, roads in water logged village in Samastipur

Samastipur (Bihar) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): With their homes damaged due to waterlogging caused by heavy rains, residents in Manikauli village here are resorting to carrying mud stuffed inside gunny bags to build temporary huts and roads.



"For twenty days there is water-logging here. We have collected mud to build temporary huts and roads. All the men and women of the village have been carrying mud in bags and moving them on boats. There is no help from the government," said a villager Sanjit Kumar said.

"Gita Kumari, a graduate student said, "We have been facing waterlogging for the past 20 days now we are carrying mud to make huts."

"There is no help from the government. No water and food packages were provided by the government. Every year we face the same situation during the rainy season," she added.

Around 1.25 lakh people have been evacuated from multiple districts in the state so far. However, a total of 1,243 villages in the state are still facing the brunt of the calamity. (ANI)

