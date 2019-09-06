Bihar: Police arrests man for murdering auto driver

Gaya (Bihar) [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Bihar police have arrested one man for allegedly killing an auto-rickshaw driver in a road rage incident in Civil Line area of the district.

"We have arrested the prime suspect - Raja Singh - in the murder of an auto-rickshaw driver. The murder weapon, a vehicle, three mobile phones, and Rs 1.20 lakh cash was also recovered from his possession," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rajiv Mishra said on Thursday.



According to the police, the accused has confessed to the crime.

"The accused said that he had an argument with the auto-rickshaw driver and killed him after the argument escalated," Mishra said.

Police arrested the accused after a special team was set up to investigate the probe the incident after an auto-rickshaw driver was shot dead in civil line area here on September 2.

Further actions are being taken. (ANI)

