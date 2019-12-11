Bihar: Pregnant minor girl dies after being set ablaze, boyfriend arrested

Bettiah (Bihar) [India], Dec 11 (ANI): A pregnant minor girl who was allegedly set ablaze by her boyfriend on Tuesday succumbed to injuries here on Wednesday, the police said, adding that the accused has been arrested.

Nitasha Gudiya, Bettiah Superintendent of Police (SP), told ANI: "The accused, identified as Arman, was arrested yesterday. They two had a love affair and the girl claimed that she was one-month pregnant."



"The accused had promised to marry her. However, after he got to know about her pregnancy, he backed out and planned an attack on her along with his friends," she added.

The minor was allegedly set ablaze when she was alone at her house, the police official said.

An investigation in this regard is underway," she added. (ANI)

