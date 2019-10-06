Bihar: RS Prasad visits flood-hit Taranpur, reviews relief, rescue ops

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Sunday visited flood-affected areas of Taranpur village in Patna district to take stock of ongoing relief and rescue operations.

Prasad, BJP MP from Patna Sahib constituency, interacted with the district administration and enquired about the status of relief work being carried out by the NDRF and SDRF teams in the deluge hit areas."Met the flood-affected people of Taranpur village of Fatuha in Patna district and reviewed the relief work being done by administration," the Union Minister tweeted.He also asked the concerned officials about electricity, drinking water facility and food being provided to villagers as a part of relief work.Prasad also spoke to villagers to learn about their difficulties due to flood water and ensure immediate relief to them.On Saturday, Prasad had said that he will not attend Dussehra events as he would visit flood-hit areas in Bihar and spend time with those affected due to the natural calamity.On October 2, the BJP leader had visited the flood-hit Rajendra Nagar area in the state.After incessant rainfall that resulted in floods in the state, over 70 people have lost their lives while many are still missing.Many districts of Bihar, including state capital Patna, have been affected by floods triggered by incessant rainfall in the state recently. The capital city has been witnessing acute waterlogging, with residents resorting to unusual modes of transportation in order to move from one place to another.Rescue teams have been engaged round-the-clock in evacuating people to safer places. (ANI)