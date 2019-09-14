Bihar: Scuffle breaks out between lawyer, DTO over vehicle checking in Muzaffarpur

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], Sept 14 (ANI): A scuffle broke out between an advocate and the District Transport Officer (DTO) near Muzaffarpur court complex over the checking of the vehicle documents.

Advocate Sanjeev Kumar Mahant accused DTO Nazir Ahmed and other police personnel of attacking him while checking the vehicle on September 12.



He also claimed that Nazir Ahmed also used foul language and threatened him during the argument.

The advocate has registered an FIR against the DTO and four other police personnel in connection with the matter.

Meanwhile, the DTO also registered a counter FIR at the Town police station against the advocate and seven others for allegedly creating obstruction during the conduct of governmental work.

The investigation in the matter is underway. (ANI)

