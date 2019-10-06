Bihar: SDM's vehicle vandalised after scuffle between his guards, locals in Bhagalpur

Bhagalpur (Bihar) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Vehicle of sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Ashish Narayan was vandalised here on Saturday after a scuffle broke out between his bodyguards and locals of Navtolia village here.



Locals accused the guards of the SDM of assaulting and opening fire on them.

"There was a traffic jam on the road so the guards of the SDM were trying to clear the road and then they started assaulting us. They even fired three shots during the incident. One villager has been injured," said a villager.

On the other hand, the SDM denied the allegations.

"Some people had blocked the road and were collecting money from people. I sent my guards to go see what was happening and get the road cleared. When they were trying to clear the road, some locals shoved them and started attacking the vehicle," Narayan said.

He also said that the guards did not assault anyone and no shots were fired. (ANI)

