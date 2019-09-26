Bihar: Student found dead in school hostel, father alleges foul play

Sitamarhi (Bihar) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): A student was allegedly found dead inside a private hostel in Bihar's Sitamarhi district.

The deceased's father has alleged that his child was thrashed by the teachers of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sutihar where he was studying in the fifth standard.



"My son has on various occasions complained to me about being thrashed by his teachers. I had approached the principal in this regard and he had assured me that such incidents won't be repeated in the future. My son was also accused of theft by the teachers and he was beaten up in the school canteen for doing so," said Sushil Kumar, victim's father.

According to Kumar, his son was allegedly thrashed by the school principal after the child was accused of theft.

"I don't know the exact cause of the death, as some people are claiming that my son had consumed poison and some claim that he was killed in the school," alleged Kumar.

Police have registered a complaint in this regard and are probing the case.

"We will form a special team to investigate the entire matter," said Veer Kunwar Dhirendra, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Sitamarhi. (ANI)

