Bihar: Tejashwi skips crucial RJD meeting chaired by Rabri Devi

Patna (Bihar) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Former Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday skipped a crucial meeting of the party here.

The meeting was chaired by former Chief Minister Rabri Devi. The membership drive and keeping the party intact during this "difficult time" were amongst the issues discussed during the meeting.



Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav, and Misa Bharti didn't attend the meeting.

Around 35-40 MLAs took part in the meeting held at the residence of Rabri Devi. (ANI)

