Bihar: Two minor girls raped, murdered in Katihar

Katihar (Bihar) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Two minor girls were allegedly raped and then murdered by unknown person/s in Ahmadabad village here, said police on Friday.

The two minors were cousins. They went missing on Wednesday after they went out of their homes to pluck "parwal" (pointed gourd).

The search for the girls began on Thursday following which the police found their bodies in the bushes.



Superintendent of Police of Katihar, Vikas Kumar, said that police have arrested a person in connection with the incident and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

