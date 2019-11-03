Bihar: Two minors die in Chhath puja stampede in Aurangabad

Aurangabad (Bihar) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Two minors were killed in a stampede which occurred during Chhath puja celebrations in Suryanagari Dev area of the district on Saturday evening.

The deceased include a six-year-old boy from Patna's Bihta and a 1.5 year-old-girl, resident of Sahar in Bhojpur. Some other devotees also sustained injuries in the incident during the incident.



Officials and security personnel deployed at the area immediately sprung to action to control the mob and prevent any further escalation of the unfortunate situation.

District Magistrate Rahul Ranjan Mahiwal and Superintendent of Police (SP) Deepak Barnwal also met with the kin of the deceased and expressed condolences.

The officers said they will ensure an ex-gratia to the family members and will make necessary arrangements to ensure that the incident does not recure. (ANI)

