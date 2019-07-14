Bihar: Villages in Darbhanga, Madhubani flooded; locals allege govt inaction

Darbhanga (Bihar) [India], July 14 (ANI): Several villages in Darbhanga and Madhubani districts of Bihar have been flooded following incessant downpour in parts of the state.

Speaking to ANI on Saturday, one of the locals from a village near Kusheshwar area here said, "We do not have any land, we are very poor. The situation is worst here. Our village is flooded."



"The water level is rising. The government officials come for inspection but they do nothing," another local alleged.

Yesterday, two children lost their lives in Kishanganj as heavy rains continued to wreak havoc in the state.

"Two children have lost their lives in Kishanganj," Principal Secretary, Disaster Management, Pratya Amrit had said on Saturday.

He had said that six districts have severely been affected due to the rising level of rivers following torrential rains. These districts include Sheohar, Sitamarhi, North Champaran, Jaynagar in Madhubani, Araria, and Kishanganj. Rescue and relief work is underway by disaster management teams in various districts.

"People are being evacuated to safer places. We have constructed community kitchens for those who are unwilling to move from their houses," Amrit had said. (ANI)

