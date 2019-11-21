Bihar: Woman accuses ex-RJD MP's son of sexual harassment on pretext of marriage

Patna (Bihar) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): A woman has accused former RJD MP, Vijay Yadav's son of sexual harassment and fraud of Rs 13 lakh on the pretext of marriage.

The victim has lodged a complaint against Vishwajit Yadav in Gardnibagh women police station in Patna.

In her complaint, the victim claimed that she became friends with Vishwajit Yadav and gradually it turned into love. Following which, the accused had promised to marry her and sexually abused her. She further claimed that the accused took Rs 13 lakh from her as a loan, which he had not returned yet."When my parents learned about our bond, they agreed to our marriage. A flat was booked. I have shown details to everyone. When our marriage was broke down due to some reason, he started torturing me mentally," the victim said.The complainant claimed that the accused has cheated her and now he is getting married to another girl on November 22.The victim further claimed that she had appealed President Ram Nath Kovind to help her in the whole matter and asked for protection of her and the family.The victim said that she had approached the women's commission in January 2019 but nobody paid attention to her complaint as it is the high-profile case."A petition has been filed in the court as the accused beaten my father. I was even forced to close the case. I have also filed a case of attempt to murder against the accused," the victim said.Speaking about the alleged matter, station in-charge of women police station Aarti Jaiswal said, "A case will be registered. The accused was called twice but he did not turn up as he had a pre-wedding ceremony at home."The victim in her complaint has mentioned that she went to the house of the accused on his pre-wedding ceremony. "However, the family of Vishwajit thrashed her. Later, she sat on a dharna outside the office of the superintendent of the police in Patna," the complaint reads. (ANI)