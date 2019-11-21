Bihar: Worrisome as 5 lakh youths apply for 186 Group-D posts, says Congress

Patna (Bihar) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): It is worrisome that over five lakh applications including some from highly qualified people have been received for 186 Group-D posts in the state, said Congress leader Prem Chandra Mishra here on Thursday.

"It is worrisome that for 186 Group-D posts, 5 lakh applications have been received. Interviews are on since September. Around 4,32,000 interviews have already been taken," said Mishra.The Congress leader said that around 1,500 to 1,600 interviews are being conducted every day."Highly qualified students with MBA and MCA degrees are applying for the jobs of peons, gardeners, gatekeepers, etc. Unemployment poses the biggest threat to our nation," he said.Mishra also alleged that corruption is taking place in the selection process as most interviews don't even last over 10 seconds.On the other hand, senior JDU leader Rajeev Ranjan says the lure of government jobs is the reason behind large number of applications received for Group D jobs in the Bihar Legislative Assembly."There are more employment opportunities in non-conventional fields nowadays, but the attraction towards government jobs is still strong. That is why we have received a large number of applications for Group-D jobs," he said. (ANI)