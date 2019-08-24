Bihar: Youth shot by unknown assailants, admitted to hospital in Muzaffarpur

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): A private courier company employee was shot by unknown motorcycle-borne assailants near Chandni Chowk area here, police said on Saturday.

The victim, identified as Kamendra Mohan was immediately rushed to a local hospital after the incident where he is undergoing treatment.



DSP City, Ramnaresh Paswan said, "A man working for a private courier company was shot by three unknown assailants who were on a motorcycle. The accused managed to flee after shooting the victim."

"We are conducting an investigation to find out why the youth was shot at. We will try to nab the culprits as soon as possible," the DSP said. (ANI)

