Bihar: 4 held for duping people on pretext of selling oxygen cylinders

Patna, May 17 (IANS) Four persons were arrested from Bihar's Nalanda district on Monday, for allegedly cheating people in Delhi on the pretext of selling oxygen cylinders, police said.

The accused were identified as Mithilesh Kumar, Pankaj Kumar, Deepak Kumar and Sharawan Mali. Both the Bihar and Delhi police have also seized a laptop, three mobile phones, SIM cards, cash and some objectionable documents from them.