Bihar: 900 tested positive for dengue so far

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Till now, around 900 people have been tested positive for dengue in Bihar including 640 cases in Patna due to waterlogged streets and the relentless rain in the region.

The official also informed ANI that the local authorities of the state have launched a fumigation drive to combat the mosquito-borne disease from spreading further.

"The team of experts has also told us that the vector density of mosquitoes is increasing. Twenty-four teams are spraying Temefos in Patna to kill mosquitoes. Till now, 900 cases of dengue have come to light in the state, including 640 cases in Patna," said Sanjay Kumar, Principal Secretary Health, Bihar.However, Kumar denied the outbreak of the vector-borne disease in Patna due to the monsoon season. "According to a team of experts from the National Institute of Malaria Research and Rajendra Memorial Research Institute of Medical Sciences, Patna, there is no indication of an outbreak of the vector-borne disease in Patna."Apart from Patna, low-lying areas like Kankarbagh, Rajendra Nagar, Gardani Bagh, Dak Bungalow and SK Puri are also submerged in water due to heavy rainfall and choked sewage.According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Patna and its nearby regions are likely to receive more rainfall in the next two days.The maximum and minimum temperature would be hovering around 24 degrees Celsius and 32 degrees Celsius respectively. (ANI)