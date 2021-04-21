Bihar announces free COVID-19 vaccination to all above 18 years

Patna (Bihar) [India], April 21 (ANI): Bihar government will provide the COVID-19 vaccine free of cost to all above 18 years of age, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced on Wednesday.



"The Bihar government will provide COVID-19 vaccine free of cost to all above 18 years of age in the state," Kumar tweeted in Hindi.

Bihar government has imposed a impose night curfew in the state amid rising COVID-19 cases.

Schools, colleges and other educational institutes will remain closed and no examination will be held by state-run schools and universities till May 15. Cinema halls, malls, clubs, gyms, and parks will be closed till May 15 in the state.

According to an official data, there are 56,355 active COVID cases in Bihar while accumulative COVID cases in the state have mounted to 2,83,863.

Earlier today, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also said that expenses to vaccinate all above 18 years of age against COVID-19 in their states will be borne by the state government.

Vaccinations against COVID-19 will be opened to all above 18 from May 1, the government announced on Monday. (ANI)

