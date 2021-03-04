Bihar assembly speaker takes a dig at deputy CM over water crisis

Patna, March 4 (IANS) Bihar Vidhan Sabha Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha on Thursday took a dig at Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad in the Bihar assembly over the water crisis and directed him to reply to all the online queries of legislators.

"There are 65,000 houses in my constituency affected by lack of drinking water. Even CM Nitish Kumar has expressed concern over it. He has an ambitious project of Har Ghar Nal Ka Jal programme to facilitate drinking water. As installation is yet to be done at several places and the summer season is close, I want the deputy CM to tell us when the project will be completed?" Saraogi said.

Prasad replied: "The honourable member should understand my intent rather than just look at my answer. Let the budget session continue. We will sit together and complete the work in time after analysing it. Due to the pandemic, installations have been delayed but we are working on it."

Following the deputy CM's reply, Speaker responded: "Your intent is appreciable but you must use the same intent in your own department and execute the work in time. You should use the intent and ask officials why just 25% of legislator's queries are being answered. The department under you should give direct answers to these questions."

--IANS

