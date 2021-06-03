Bihar at bottom of NITI Aayog's SDG rankings

According to data released by the government think-tank, Bihar was last with 52 points while Kerala was on top with 75 points followed by Himachal Pradesh and Tamil Nadu with 74 points each.

Patna, June 3 (IANS) Bihar was at the bottom of NITI Aayog's Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) rankings, released on Thursday.

Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Karnataka, and Uttrakhand followed with 72 points each, while Sikkim has 71 and Maharashtra has 70.

SDG has 16 parameters based on social, economical, environmental situation etc on which the points are being given to states and Union Territories.

As per the report, Tamil Nadu and Delhi have done well on improving per capita income of individuals, Gujarat and Delhi have given best performance in the health sector, while Kerala and Chandigarh have done well in education.

The SDG gives 0 to 100 points based on these parameters and Bihar has achieved 52 points. Even Jharkhand has 56 points while Assam has 57 points while Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan have 60 points each.

--IANS

ajk/vd