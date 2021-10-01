Bihar at last in NITI Aayog health system rankings

As per the report, prepared with the help of the Health and Family Welfare Ministry and WHO India, Bihar has just six hospital beds for one lakh population as against the national standard of 24 beds per one lakh population. Puducherry tops the list with 222 beds per one lakh population.

Bihar, as per its health infrastructure, is languishes last among all states and Union Territories, as per the latest report on health infrastructure at the district level, published by NITI Aayog.

Following the report, Leader of Opposition in Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav "congratulated" Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for the state's ranking.

"Congratulation to Nitish Kumar for ruling the state for the last 16 years with such a progress that it came to number one position from the bottom.

"Bihar has been tremendously benefitted from the double engine government with 39 out of 40 MPs belonging to NDA," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, state Minister Jiwesh Mishra, blamed the previous Lalu-Rabri governments for the poor result.

"The health infrastructure of Bihar is pathetic due to the 15 years tenure of Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi government between 1990 to 2005. They did not make any effort to improve the health system of Bihar. Now, we are ruling the state and it will take some time to improve the health infrastructure," he said.

